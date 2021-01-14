Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record daily German COVID deaths spark Merkel 'mega-lockdown' plan - Bild

Germany has so far recorded 16 cases of people with the fast-spreading strain of the virus first detected in Britain and four with the strain from South Africa, Wieler said, although he admitted gene sequencing of samples was not being done broadly. Wieler urged people who were offered a COVID-19 vaccination to accept it.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:24 IST
Record daily German COVID deaths spark Merkel 'mega-lockdown' plan - Bild
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Germany recorded a new record number of deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting calls for an even tighter lockdown after the country emerged relatively unscathed in 2020. Chancellor Angela Merkel wanted a "mega-lockdown", mass-selling newspaper Bild reported, shutting down the country almost completely for fear of fast-spreading variant of the virus first detected in Britain.

She was considering measures including shutting down both local and long-distance public transport, though such steps had not yet been decided, Bild reported. While Germany's total deaths per capita since the pandemic began remain far lower than the United States, its daily per capita mortality since mid-December has often exceeded that of the United States.

Germany's daily death toll currently equates to about 15 deaths per million people, versus a 13 U.S. deaths per million. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 25,164 new coronavirus cases and 1,244 fatalities, bringing Germany's total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 43,881.

Germany initially managed the pandemic better than its neighbours with a strict lockdown last spring, but it has seen a sharp rise in cases and deaths in recent months, with the RKI saying people were not taking the virus seriously enough. RKI president Lothar Wieler said on Thursday restrictions were not being implemented as consistently as they were during the first wave and said more people should work from home, adding that the current lockdown needed to be tightened further.

Germany introduced a partial lockdown in November that kept shops and schools open, but it tightened the rules in mid-December, closing non-essential stores, and children have not returned to classrooms since the Christmas holidays. Hospitals in 10 out of Germany's 16 states were facing bottlenecks as 85% of intensive care unit beds were occupied by coronavirus patients, Wieler said.

A meeting of regional leaders planned for Jan. 25 to discuss whether to extend the lockdown into February should be brought forward, said Winfried Kretschmann, the premier of the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. Merkel was due to speak to ministers on Thursday about ramping up production of vaccines.

So far only about 1% of the German population has been vaccinated, or 842,455 people, the RKI reported. Germany has so far recorded 16 cases of people with the fast-spreading strain of the virus first detected in Britain and four with the strain from South Africa, Wieler said, although he admitted gene sequencing of samples was not being done broadly.

Wieler urged people who were offered a COVID-19 vaccination to accept it. "At the end of the year we will have this pandemic under control," Wieler said. Enough vaccines would then be available to inoculate the entire population, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man killed by in-laws in UP's Bahraich

A man was allegedly killed by his in-laws in the Baundi area here, police said on Thursday.However, a police official said they are also investigating the case from the suicide angle after statements by the victims friends hinted at it.ASP ...

Nadda stresses BJP-govt's commitment for poll-bound TN's welfare

BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursdayunderlined his party-led Central governments commitment forpoll-bound Tamil Nadus welfare and listed Centres variousmeasures taken for the state, including sanctioning of an AllIndia Institute of Medical Scien...

Brazil to start vaccinating Jan 20, as UK bars travelers over new virus variant

Brazil aims to begin nationwide COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 20, the head of the national mayors association said on Thursday, as Britain banned arrivals from the country over fears of a new homegrown coronavirus variant. President Jair Bo...

Yemen's Houthis won't abandon peace efforts over U.S. designation, says chief negotiator

Yemens Houthi movement will not walk away from peace talks with the United Nations and Saudi Arabia despite the U.S. decision to designate the Iran-aligned movement as a foreign terrorist organisation, the Houthi chief negotiator said on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021