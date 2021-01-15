Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Hiroshima to conduct large-scale PCR tests to battle COVID-19

The western Japan prefecture aims to conduct PCR tests for 800,000 people in the city of Hiroshima, which has a population of 1.2 million. The 800,000 comprises residents in the city's four wards hardest hit by the virus and workers who commute into the area. Japan conducted an average 0.43 tests per 1,000 people a day in the week to Jan. 12, according to Oxford-linked tracker Our World In Data.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-01-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 09:28 IST
Japan's Hiroshima to conduct large-scale PCR tests to battle COVID-19

Japan's Hiroshima prefecture said on Friday it will carry out large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to curb the spread of coronavirus, a rarity in a nation that lags far behind many other countries in the number of tests conducted. The western Japan prefecture aims to conduct PCR tests for 800,000 people in the city of Hiroshima, which has a population of 1.2 million.

The 800,000 comprises residents in the city's four wards hardest hit by the virus and workers who commute into the area. Hiroshima prefecture is not covered by the state of emergency currently in place for Tokyo and 10 other prefectures, but Hiroshima city has been struggling to contain a steep climb in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

"I believe tests of this size have rarely been seen (in Japan)," a Hiroshima prefecture official told Reuters. "They say coronavirus is transmissible two days before one develops symptoms, and some of those who are infected do not necessarily visit clinics in a timely manner. We want to catch those people and prevent further infection," he said.

The prefecture aims to launch the tests by the end of the month. Japan conducted an average 0.43 tests per 1,000 people a day in the week to Jan. 12, according to Oxford-linked tracker Our World In Data. That compares with 8.41 tests in Britain and 3.93 tests in the United States.

Japan has seen coronavirus cases total around 310,000, with 4,340 fatalities, according to public broadcaster NHK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict; Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflictHollywoods Screen Actors Guild Awards honoring film and TV performances has been rescheduled to April 4, orga...

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Search and advertising giant Google closed its deal to buy fitness tracking company Fitbit, the companies said on Thursday, even as U.S. and Australian competition regulators said they were continuing probes of the 2.1 billion transaction.T...

Germany's COVID-19 cases cross 2 million

Berlin Germany, January 15 ANISputnik Germany has confirmed 22,368 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 2,000,958, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday. The death toll has grown by 1,113 to 44,994 peo...

Olympic swimmer released but ordered to stay away from DC

A five-time Olympic swimming medalist charged with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was released from federal custody but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C. until after next weeks inauguration.Klete Keller, who liv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021