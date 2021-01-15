Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece may ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Jan. 25

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:10 IST
Greece may ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Jan. 25

Greece could ease some restrictions in the retail sector next week after a nationwide lockdown helped contain a surge in COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.

Mitsotakis' government imposed a strict lockdown, the second since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, in early November following a spike in infections, mainly in northern Greece and the wider area of the capital Athens.

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HK security chief says communications surveillance can come under security law

Hong Kongs security chief said on Friday that police surveillance of communications can come under the citys national security law, potentially giving officers broader powers of interception.John Lee, speaking at an online Legislative Counc...

Twitter lays out transition plan of official White House accounts at inauguration

Twitter has laid out its action plan on Thursday local time on transitioning institutional accounts from the current White House to the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. Sputnik reported that the platform explained it wa...

OneWeb secures funding from SoftBank, Hughes Network Systems; total funding reaches USD 1.4 bn

Bharti Global and the UK government-led OneWeb on Friday said it has secured additional funding from SoftBank Group and Hughes Network Systems, taking the total funding for the broadband satellite communications company to USD 1.4 billion o...

Armed struggle in Balochistan inspired by Pakistan's decades-old colonial rule, says activist

A Baloch political activist and writer said that the contemporary armed and political struggle in Balochistan is strongly inspired by the consequences of 70 years of Pakistans indirect and direct colonial rule. Qambar Malik Baloch, Informat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021