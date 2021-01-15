Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases, death rate up

Alarmed by the high infection rate and bracing for the spread of more transmissible variants of the virus, Merkel told top officials from her party on Thursday that she wanted "very fast action". Germany's coronavirus cases increased by 22,368 to 2,000,958, according to the latest date from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:50 IST
Germany surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases, death rate up
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Germany surpassed 2 million coronavirus infections and the death toll from the pandemic reached almost 45,000, experts said on Friday, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded "very fast action" to curb the deadly virus.

Europe's biggest economy and most populous country managed the pandemic better than neighbours last spring. But it has seen a sharp rise in cases and deaths recently and daily per capita mortality has often exceeded the U.S. rate since mid-December. Alarmed by the high infection rate and bracing for the spread of more transmissible variants of the virus, Merkel told top officials from her party on Thursday that she wanted "very fast action".

Germany's coronavirus cases increased by 22,368 to 2,000,958, according to the latest date from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. It was the smallest rise in infections on a Friday for more than two months. A week ago, the number of new cases registered was almost 10,000 higher. The situation in intensive care units relaxed slightly, too, according to the RKI.

But a high death toll, up 1,113 to 44,994 on Friday, and worries over more contagious variants of the coronavirus are fanning fears that existing lockdown measures are falling short. Merkel aims to bring forward to next week a meeting with regional leaders initially planned for Jan. 25 to discuss tougher measures to further reduce social contact, participants at the meeting said.

Part of the debate is expected to be on whether companies should be forced or incentivised to have more people work from home. The prime minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer, told broadcaster ZDF that she hopes for new consultations to take place early next week, "hopefully on Tuesday".

Germany aims for its measures to bring the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days down to no more than 50. That number currently stands around 150.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Sale Sharks appoint former captain Sanderson as new director of rugby

Sale Sharks have appointed former club captain Alex Sanderson as their Director of Rugby after reaching an agreement with Saracens to release him from his contract, the Premiership Rugby side said on Friday.Sanderson, 41, started his career...

Defence Minister unveils India's first indigenously developed driverless metro car

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onFriday unveiled the countrys first indigenously developedDriverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturing facility here.The Minister, who visited the facility, said he was proudof the good work the team of eng...

PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over the jets lease, the airline said on Friday, adding it would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels. The Boeing 777 a...

Swimming- Dog-meat tweeting judge in Sun doping case had doubtful impartiality - Swiss court

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang did not get an impartial hearing when he was banned for eight years for doping offences as one of the judges had tweeted anti-Chinese messages concerning animal rights, Switzerlands highest court said on Friday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021