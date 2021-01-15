Nepal approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for emergency use - govt statement

Nepal approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for emergency use - govt statementReuters | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:09 IST
Nepal on Friday granted approval for AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine against the novel coronavirus in the country.
"Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use authorization of COVISHIELD vaccine against COVID-19 in Nepal," a statement by the country's Department of Drug Administration said.
Nepal has reported 266,816 cases and 1,948 deaths from COVID-19 so far, according to official data.
