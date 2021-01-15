Left Menu
COVID-19 vaccination drive to be held at 13 centres in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The COVID-19 vaccination drivewill take place at 13 centres in Maharashtra's Nashik districton January 16, an official said on Friday.

As many as 36,178 healthcare workers from the districtwill be inoculated in the first phase of the immunisationdrive, collector Suraj Mandhare said.

''The district has received 43,440 doses of Covishieldvaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, Pune. Atotal of 36,178 healthcare workers from the district haveregistered for vaccination in the first phase,'' he said.

The collector held a meeting of the district taskforce committee, which was attended by Zilla Parishad CEOLeena Bansod, superintendent of police Sachin Patil, districtcivil surgeon Dr Ratna Ravkhande and other officials.

Pregnant women and lactating mothers will not beadministered the vaccine, Mandhare said.

As many as 13 centres have been earmarked in thedistrict for the programme, which will be held four days aweek, he said.

''Considering this, a duration of one and half monthswill be needed for completion of the first round ofvaccination,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

