Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal approves AstraZeneca's India-made COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Three importers submitted applications, said the officials at the DDA.Nepal on Friday detected 270 new coronavirus cases, taking the national COVID-19 tally to 266,816.Of the total cases reported so far, 260,567 people have recovered, whereas 1,948 have died, according to the Ministry of Health.In the past 24 hours, 390 people have been discharged from isolation centres after their recovery, while five new deaths have been reported.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:45 IST
Nepal approves AstraZeneca's India-made COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Nepal has granted emergency approval for AstraZeneca's India-made Covishield vaccine against the novel coronavirus that has claimed nearly nearly 1,950 lives in the country.

The decision to grant the approval for the vaccine was taken on Friday, Nepal's Department of Drug Administration (DDA) said in a statement.

''Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use authorisation of Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 in Nepal,'' the statement said.

Drug major AstraZeneca has partnered with the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, for the supply of the vaccine to the Indian government and also to a large number of low and middle-income countries.

The vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, is made from a virus which is a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus), that has been genetically changed so that it is impossible for it to grow in humans.

Issuing a notice on Friday, the DDA asked manufacturers or importers to get approval for registration to bring COVID -19 vaccines in Nepal. Three importers submitted applications, said the officials at the DDA.

Nepal on Friday detected 270 new coronavirus cases, taking the national COVID-19 tally to 266,816.

Of the total cases reported so far, 260,567 people have recovered, whereas 1,948 have died, according to the Ministry of Health.

In the past 24 hours, 390 people have been discharged from isolation centres after their recovery, while five new deaths have been reported. As of now, Nepal has 4,301 COVID-19 active cases, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu confirmed in Chhattisgarh; total affected states 11 so far

The Centre on Friday said bird flu or avian influenza outbreak has been confirmed in Chhattisgarh, taking the total number of affected states and UTs to 11 so far.Besides Chhattisgarh, the disease has been confirmed in Delhi, Maharashtra, U...

U.S. set to announce new sanctions on six individuals linked to Hong Kong mass arrests - sources

The United States is set to announce fresh sanctions on Friday on six individuals connected to the mass arrests earlier this month of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, two sources familiar with the matter said. Hong Kong police on Jan. 5 a...

KLO militant held from Assam's Kokrajhar

A KLO militant was arrestedfrom Assams Kokrajhar district by a joint team of the Armyand the police, defence sources said on Friday.The Kamtapur Liberation Organisation KLO militantwas apprehended at the Kalipukhuri village in Kokrajhar pol...

IMF head advocates more spending globally amid pandemic

Policymakers worldwide should embrace more spending to help breathe life back into their stuttering economies, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday at Russias annual economic forum.In terms of policies for right now, v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021