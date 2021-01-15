Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools open, businesses closed as Portugal enters new lockdown

Portugal began the first day of a new lockdown on Friday with businesses closed and most people confined to their homes, although parents were able to take their children to school. All non-essential businesses must remain closed with remote working compulsory where possible.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:57 IST
Schools open, businesses closed as Portugal enters new lockdown
Representative image Image Credit:

Portugal began the first day of a new lockdown on Friday with businesses closed and most people confined to their homes, although parents were able to take their children to school. Schools will remain open this time around, but some parents were nervous about the decision, which Prime Minister Antonio Costa said was based on studies showing that schools were not a major point of contagion.

"There's nothing we can do about it. I live far away and I have to work ... if the government says we have to do it, then we have to do it," said Pedro Salgueiro as he dropped his child off at school in Lisbon. Portugal reported a record 159 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and cases reached their second-highest level since the start of the pandemic at 10,663.

The country has reported a total of 528,469 cases and 8,543 deaths since the start of the pandemic and the Health Ministry is monitoring more than 140,000 active cases - more than 1% of its 10 million population. All non-essential businesses must remain closed with remote working compulsory where possible. Fines for breaking the rules will double.

Restrictions on movement will be eased on Jan. 24 so voters can go to the polls for the presidential election. Under Portuguese law, regulations must be reviewed every 15 days but Costa said on Wednesday these rules would likely last a month. (By Patrícia Rua, Miguel Pereira, Victoria Waldersee; Edited by Andrei Khalip and Janet Lawrence)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat: 535 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Gujarat recorded 535 freshcoronavirus cases and only three deaths in the last 24 hours,a state health official said on Friday evening.The caseload thus went upto 2,54,849 while the deathtoll in Gujarat due to COVID-19 now stands at 4,360.As...

Eyes on Pelosi as Trump impeachment trial timing up in the air

The timing of President Donald Trumps impeachment trial could come into clearer focus on Friday when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to take questions about her next steps at a morning news conference at the U.S. Capitol. The Democra...

AP DGP now says TDP, BJP workers among accused over temple attacks: Opp cries foul

In a new twist to the attacks ontemples in the state, Andhra Pradesh police chief D G Sawangon Friday said over 20 activists of TDP and BJP were among theaccused in connection with the incidents and spreading falsepropaganda, prompting the ...

Calls to governors for more Guard troops for DC

Defense Department officials are scrambling to call governors and asking whether they have any more National Guard troops they can send to Washington to help protect the Capitol and the city.A defense official familiar with the discussions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021