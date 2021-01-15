SMS Medical College principal to get first shot of COVID vaccine in Rajasthan

Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:12 IST
The principal of the government-run SMS Medical College here will get the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine in Rajasthan, where it will be administered to over six lakh people across 161 centres in the initial phase beginning Saturday.

As in the rest of the country, doctors and other healthcare workers will be the first ones to be vaccinated against the disease in the state.

“I have no inhibition in taking the vaccine as it is scientific and like any other flu shot. I am very comfortable,” said Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College Principal Sudhir Bhandari.

Bhandari will be administered Covishield vaccine, a Health Department official said.

Bhandari said he has no inhibition in taking the shot as their hospital has always been first in using hydroxychloroquine and Remdesivir drug or plasma therapy.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said coronavirus vaccine has reached all 33 districts where it will be administered to over six lakh beneficiaries at 161 centres from Saturday.

Around 5.63 lakh vaccine doses, including 5.43 lakh of Covishield and 20,000 of Covaxin, have been recived by the state government.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be launching the drive from his residence on Saturday.

Sharma said the second dose of 0.5 ml will be given to the beneficiaries after 28 days of the first one.

He said to ensure that other services are not hit, the drive will be carried out only on four days a week. The vaccine will not be administered on Thursday, Sunday and state holidays, he said.

The minister said they have set up three state-level, seven division-level and 34 district-level vaccine stores.

At the same time, 2,444 cold chain points are also functional at community and primary health centres, he said, adding that a vaccine van has also been provided in each district.

Sharma said data of over six lakh beneficiaries from the state was uploaded on the CoWin software by January 14. PTI AG RDKRDK

