Left Menu
Development News Edition

4,000 health workers to get COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai daily

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:38 IST
4,000 health workers to get COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai daily
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 4,000 health workerswill be administered COVID-19 vaccine every day at ninevaccination centres in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation (BMC) said on Friday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch thevaccination drive from a centre at Bandra Kurla Complex onSaturday, the civic body stated in an official release.

The vaccination will start at Vile Parle-based Dr R NCooper Hospital, it was stated.

Vaccines will be administered at 40 booths in ninecentres, including KEM Hospital (Parel), Sion Hospital (Sion),Cooper Hospital (Vile Parle), Nair Hospital (Mumbai Central),Bhabha Hospital (Bandra), V N Desai Hospital (Santacruz),Rajawadi Hospital (Ghatkopar), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital(Kandivali) and BKC Jumbo COVID-19 centre.

Initially, on an avergae, 4,000 beneficiaries will bevaccinated daily at these booths, the release stated.

As many as 1.30 lakh health workers have registeredfor immunisation, while the civic body has received 1,39,500lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Pune-based SerumInstitute of India.

According to the BMC, the vaccine has been stored atthe F-South ward office in Parel, from where it will betransported to nine vaccination centres.

''Vaccination centres are prepared for the drive. Thework at the regional cold storage centre at Kanjurmarg hasbeen completed. Misconceptions in people's minds about thevaccine are being cleared,'' city Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.

At least 7,000 staffers have been trained for thedrive and 10,000 more are being trained, the civic bodystated.

As per the Centre's guidelines, health workers will beinoculated in the first phase, followed by frontline workersand citizens with co-morbid conditions.

''As a large number of citizens are expected to bevaccinated in the third phase of the drive, apart from thenine vaccination centres, 63 more will be set up, where 50,000citizens can be vaccinated in a day,'' BMC stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IRFC garners over Rs 1,398 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation on Friday raised a little over Rs 1,398 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Monday. A total of 5,34,563,007 equity shares have been allocat...

UP CM contributes Rs 2 L towards Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday contributed Rs 2 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the nationwide drive to collect donations kicked off on Friday.A cheque of Rs 2 lakh payable for Shri Ram ...

Nepal favours talks to resolve border issue; seeks early review of Indo-Nepal Friendship treaty

Visiting Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Friday pitched for talks between India and Nepal to resolve the outstanding boundary issue, sought an early review of the bilateral peace and friendship treaty of 1950 and flagged ...

Greece lifts more COVID-19 curbs, retail shops to open Monday

Greece will loosen some lockdown restrictions on Monday, letting retail shops and hair salons reopen for the first time in more than two months after signs that pressure on the public health system from COVID-19 is easing, officials said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021