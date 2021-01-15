Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy reports 477 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 16,146 new cases

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday that more than 1 million people had now been vaccinated in Italy since the inoculation campaign began on Dec. 27. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 22,841 on Friday, down 269 from a day earlier.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:30 IST
Italy reports 477 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 16,146 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 477 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, against 522 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 16,146 from 17,246. Some 273,506 tests were carried out in the past day, against a previous 160,585 as so-called "rapid tests" which are less accurate but offer much faster results, were added to the total for the first time.

Italy has registered 81,325 COVID-19 deaths since the virus came to light last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.352 million cases to date, the health ministry said. Earlier on Friday the government issued a new decree extending curbs to keep lid on infections after the health ministry warned that the epidemic was getting worse.

Restrictions will be tightened to the maximum "red-zone" level in three of Italy's 20 regions, including northern Lombardy around Milan, the country's wealthiest and most populous area. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday that more than 1 million people had now been vaccinated in Italy since the inoculation campaign began on Dec. 27.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 22,841 on Friday, down 269 from a day earlier. There were 156 new admissions to intensive care units, against 164 the day before. The total number of intensive care patients fell by 35 to 2,522.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by around 100 per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 vaccination programme has given Nepal great hope, says Gyawali

India is a frontrunner in starting vaccinating people against COVID-19 and this has given us great hope, Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said on Friday. He said Nepal too will be availing these vaccines.Today as we wait for the...

Uber looks to spin off Postmates' robotics division - TechCrunch

Ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies Inc is looking to spin off the robotics unit of the food delivery startup Postmates it acquired last year, TechCrunch reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. httpstcrn.ch3bJEBYCUbe...

UK Chief Scientific Adviser: COVID mutations may evade vaccine, but we can adapt

Mutations of the novel coronavirus could theoretically get around the current vaccines, but the vaccines themselves can be adapted to new strains, Britains Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Friday.Its possible that the varia...

First lot of COVID vaccines arrive in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh has received the first lot of coronavirus vaccines containing 2,710 vials.The vaccines have been stored in the deep freezers kept in the building of integrated disease surveillance project located inside ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021