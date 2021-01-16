Chhattisgarh: Woman sanitation worker gets first vaccine dose

A 51-year-old woman sanitationworker at a government hospital was the first person to getthe coronavirus vaccine shot in Chhattisgarh after the launchof the nationwide inoculation drive on Saturday.

Health officials here said the vaccination began in 97centres across the state, after Prime Minister Narendra Modiformally inaugurated the drive from Delhi.

''Tulsa Tandi, a Swacchtakarmi (sanitation worker) atthe Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur since 2008, wasthe first person to get vaccinated in the state'', the statedirector for the National Health Mission Priyanka Shukla toldPTI.

Tandi was administered the Covishield vaccine at thelocal Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, which is amongfive vaccination sites in Raipur district, she said addingthat drive is underway in all 28 districts in the state.

Around 2.67 lakh healthcare workers and otherfrontline staff have been registered to receive vaccine shotsduring the first phase of the drive in the state, said Shukla,who is also state nodal officer for coronavirus vaccinationdrive.

