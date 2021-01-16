Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 13:32 IST
Maha: Doctors, ex-health minister inoculated on first day

The dean of JJ Hospital inMumbai, doctors, and former Maharashtra health minister DeepakSawant were among the first beneficiaries to receive COVID-19vaccine on the first day of the inoculation drive.

Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, Dean, JJ Hospital, in Mumbai andDr Padmaja Saraf received the vaccine shots in Mumbai and atJalna civil hospital, respectively.

The inoculation drive is taking place at 285 centresin Maharashtra where 100 healthcare workers will beadministered the shots in a day, and cover 28,500 workers, anofficial said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launchedthe inoculation drive at a COVID care centre at Bandra KurlaComplex (BKC) in Mumbai.

''It is a revolutionary step we are taking today. Isalute to the Corona warriors who selflessly treated theCOVID-19 patients when there was no remedy available,'' he toldreporters.

In Pune, Dr Nitin Abhyankar (57) was among the firstbeneficiaries who received the vaccine.

''I feel extremely proud and happy that I could becomethe part of the inaugural inoculationdrive that has startedin the country to fight COVID-19,'' said Dr Abhyankar, wholooked perfectly fine after receiving the jab.

The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishieldvaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine, which have beendistributed to all the districts.

At JJ Hospital in Mumbai, a doctor didn't take thevaccine dose as had developed some allergy in his eyes onSaturday, which is not related to inoculation, doctors said.

As coronavirus vaccines reached Mumbai's CooperHospital on Saturday morning, dozens of health workers clappedand cheered the ''vaccine carrier'' staff.

With 'arti' thalis and sweets, the staff of thehospital waited outside the facility to welcome the firstbeneficiaries of the vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

