Meghalaya CM launches first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive

Meghalaya CM launches first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drivePTI | Shillong | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:44 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday launched the COVID-19 vaccination program in the state at a government medical facility, where 100health workers were administered the shots.
Another 732 people, mostly health workers and doctors, will receive the jabs in different districts of Meghalaya, including East Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills, officials said.
A total of 16,000 health workers will be vaccinated during the first phase of the drive that will be completed in three-four weeks, they said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing earlier in the day.
''Today is a historic day, as we have been fighting against COVID-19 for almost a year now. This has really taken a big toll on the nation, on the economy and individual lives,'' the chief minister told journalists at the NorthEastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).
