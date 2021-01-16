Left Menu
533 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,96,137; death toll 8,570

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 17:42 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,570 on Saturday with 12 more fatalities, while 533 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 5,96,137, an official said.

Giving updates on the vaccination drive against the coronavirus, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here that 13,419 health workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine in the state till 3:30 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's COVID-19 vaccination drive and asserted that made-in-India vaccines being rolled out will ensure a ''decisive victory'' for the country over the pandemic.

On the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, Prasad said, ''The number of active cases in the state stands at 9,162. So far, 5,78,405 people have recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals.'' He said that in the past 24 hours, 533 new cases have been reported and 930 people have been discharged after recovery.

The death toll stands at 8,570, Prasad said, adding that the recovery rate of the state is now at 97.02 per cent.

Over 2.60 crore tests have been done in the state so far, with over 1.23 lakh conducted on Friday, he said.

Prasad said besides health workers, the director general for family welfare and head of various institutions like the SGPGI also voluntarily took the COVID-19 vaccine.

''In UP, till 3.30 pm, 13,419 health workers were vaccinated and everyone has given a positive feedback,'' he said.

