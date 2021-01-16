505 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, three deaths

Gujarat reported 505 newcoronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking the tally to2,55,354, the health department said.

With three new deaths, the state's COVID-19fatalitiesrose to 4,363, it said.

At the same time, 764 patients were discharged,taking the number of recovered cases to 2,44,403, improvingthe recovery rate to 95.71 per cent.

There are 6,588 active cases now, with the conditionof 53 of these patients being critical.

