Security guard administered COVID vaccine admitted at AIIMS after developing allergic reaction

He is likely to be discharged in the morning, Guleria said.One severe and 51 minor cases of AEFI adverse events following immunisation were reported among healthcare workers who were administered the coronavirus vaccine in Delhi on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, official figures showed.Against a target of 8,117 health workers to be vaccinated on the first day of the drive in 11 districts of Delhi, a total of 4,319 were administered the vaccine, the figures showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 23:12 IST
According to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the security guard, in his 20s, at AIIMS who received the jab after 4 pm, complained of palpitations and developed an allergic skin rash within 15-20 minutes after being inoculated and was admitted to the facility. Image Credit: ANI

A security guard who was administered a shot of Covaxin at AIIMS here on Saturday was admitted at the hospital after he developed an allergic reaction as part of ''severe'' adverse events following immunisation.

According to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the security guard, in his 20s, at AIIMS who received the jab after 4 pm, complained of palpitations and developed an allergic skin rash within 15-20 minutes after being inoculated and was admitted to the facility.

''He was immediately managed with appropriate treatment and he improved. He is stable. As a precautionary measure, he has been admitted for overnight observation and his condition is being monitored. He is likely to be discharged in the morning,'' Guleria said.

One ''severe'' and 51 ''minor'' cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported among healthcare workers who were administered the coronavirus vaccine in Delhi on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, official figures showed.

Against a target of 8,117 health workers to be vaccinated on the first day of the drive in 11 districts of Delhi, a total of 4,319 were administered the vaccine, the figures showed. Officials said a few cases of AEFI were observed in some people who were administered the vaccine. ''A few AEFI cases were reported but most were minor and the persons were normalised during the observation period. Only one severe AEFI case was reported in South Delhi,'' said a top government official. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine is known as AEFI.

Eleven cases of ''minor'' AEFI were reported from south and southwest districts, showed official data. The ''minor'' AEFI cases were reported from all districts except northeast and Shahdara districts, officials said. Administration of coronavirus vaccine started in Delhi at 81 centres across the city on Saturday. Each Centre was targeted to administer vaccines to 100 people (health workers).

