Left Menu
Development News Edition

74 pc of beneficiaries get COVID-19 vaccine shots on first day in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 23:22 IST
74 pc of beneficiaries get COVID-19 vaccine shots on first day in Rajasthan

Nearly 74 per cent of beneficiaries registered in Rajasthan for the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign have received their shots on Saturday, official data showed.

Against a set target of 16,613 health workers, 12,258 health workers were administered the vaccine.

Twenty-one AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) cases surfaced in the state on the first day with a maximum of five coming in from Alwar.

The vaccine was administered to 700 health workers in Ajmer, 670 in Alwar, 371 in Banswara, 242 in Baran, 214 in Barmer, 218 in Bharatpur, 527 in Bhilwara, 191 in Bikaner, 300 in Bundi, 302 in Chittorgarh, 237 in Churu, 205 in Dausa, 270 in Dholpur, 372 in Dungarpur, 329 in Ganganagar and 285 in Hanumangarh.

Besides, 1,303 in Jaipur, 108 in Jaisalmer, 293 in Jalore, 257 in Jhalawar, 229 in Jhunjhunu, 908 in Jodhpur, 355 in Karauli, 372 in Kota, 524 in Nagaur, 426 in Pali, 157 in Pratapgarh, 290 in Rajsamand, 200 in Sawai Madhopur, 242 in Sikar, 197 in Sirohi, 202 in Tonk and 762 in Udaipur got their jabs on the day.

The vaccination programme was conducted at 167 session sites in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Up to 8,0000 migrants advance in U.S.-bound caravans across Guatemala

Thousands of Hondurans, including many families with children, walked together across Guatemala on Saturday hoping to reach the United States, fleeing poverty and violence in a region wracked by the economic fallout of the pandemic and back...

PFI case: Court in UP's Mathura re-issues B-warrant for 5th accused lodged in Kerala jail

On the request of the Uttar Pradesh STF, the court of additional district and sessions judge here re-issued a B-warrant on Saturday for Rauf Sheriff, the fifth accused in a case involving the Popular Front of India PFI, asking him to appear...

621 get COVID-19 vaccine shot in Nagaland on Day 1 of inoculation drive

Around 621 frontline healthcareworkers of Nagaland were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Saturdaywhen the inoculation exercise was launched across the country,officials said here.Though the administration had taken a target ofvaccinating 900 peop...

UP govt conducts reshuffle as 15 IAS officers transferred out

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred 15 IAS officers including divisional commissioners and district magistrates.As per official sources, Shiva Kant Dwivedi who was on the waiting list has been made Special Secretary Minorit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021