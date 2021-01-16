7 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, recovery rate surges to 98.84 pc

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,267, official data showed.

The active cases in the district also came down to 201 from 217 the previous day, while its recovery rate reached 98.84 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 23 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,975, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stood at 98.84 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 10th among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 9,162 from 9,581 on Friday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,78,405 and the death toll climbed to 8,570 on Saturday, the data showed.

