Maha: 1,000 birds found dead, samples sent for bird flu tests

Over a 1000 birds were found deadin different parts of Maharashtra on January 15 and sampleshave been sent for bird flu tests, a health official said onSaturday.

Nine districts, namely Pune, Ahmednagar, Parbhani,Latur, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Solapur and Raigad, have sofar reported bird flu cases, he added.

''We received reports of deaths of 982 poultry birdsand 67 other varieties. Samples have been sent to check foravian influenza virus. So far, 22 districts have reported suchbird deaths,'' he said.

