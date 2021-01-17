Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Instagram influencers are a vaccine priority in wary Indonesia

Among the first in the queue for coronavirus vaccines in Indonesia has been one conspicuous group - social media influencers. Alongside President Joko Widodo as the world's fourth most populous country kicked off its vaccination drive on Wednesday was Indonesian television personality, Raffi Ahmad, who boasts almost 50 million followers on Instagram. Magicians mark 100 years of sawing people in half

He came, he sawed, he conquered. One hundred years ago on Sunday, illusionist P.T. Selbit put a woman in a box on the stage of London's Finsbury Park Empire and sawed right through the wood, creating a magical classic. Now, 100 years on, magicians from around the world will be getting together online this weekend to celebrate the centenary of that landmark performance. Thailand serves up cannabis cuisine to happy customers

"Giggling bread" and "joyfully dancing salad" aren't the usual dishes on a menu in Thailand, but one eatery is hoping its cannabis-infused cuisine can lure foreign tourists and take the taboo out of the recently legalised leaf. The restaurant at the Chao Phya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri started serving its own happy meals this month, after Thailand de-listed cannabis as a narcotic, allowing state-authorised firms to cultivate the plant. Mouse in hotel room adds to Putintseva's Melbourne quarantine woes

If going into strict quarantine ahead of next month's Australian Open was not difficult enough, Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva has to contend with an unwanted roommate in the form of a mouse. Putintseva is among 47 players and their entourages who have been asked to isolate for two weeks in their hotel rooms after COVID-19 cases were reported on the two chartered flights that carried them to Melbourne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)