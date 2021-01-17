Nashik records 128 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 190 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik in Maharashtra rose to 1,13,686 after 128 people weredetected with the infection on Sunday, while the death tollincreased by one and the recovery count by 190, an officialsaid.

The district has so far witnessed 2,029 COVID-19deaths, while 1,10,342 have recovered, he added.

With 498 samples being examined on Sunday, the overallnumber of tests in Nashik went up to 4,69,199, the officialsaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)