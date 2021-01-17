Less than 50 per cent beneficiaries show up for COVID-19 vaccination in AP

Left Menu
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:22 IST
Less than 50 per cent of thetargeted beneficiaries turned up for coronavirus vaccinationin Andhra Pradesh on the second day on Sunday, but that wasthe highest in the country.

According to data released by the Health Department, only13,041 healthcare workers got the COVID-19 vaccineadministered across the state against the targeted 27,233 forthe day.

Across the country, only over 17,000 people gotvaccinated in six states on Sunday.

Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said only twoadverse events following immunization were reported, one eachin Krishna and SPS Nellore districts, but there was nothingserious.

As per the health department data, in the first two days32,149 people got vaccinated against the target of 58,803.

Asked about the poor response, a health official said thenumbers would increase slowly.

''Vaccination is voluntary, so we can't forcibly bringpeople and give a shot,'' the official observed.

In AP, a total of 308 vaccination sessions were held inall 13 districts.

East Godavari topped the list with 1,959 beneficiariesgetting vaccinated and Krishna was at the bottom with 485.

