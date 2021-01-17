Less than 50 per cent beneficiaries show up for COVID-19 vaccination in AP

Less than 50 per cent beneficiaries show up for COVID-19 vaccination in APPTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:22 IST
Less than 50 per cent of thetargeted beneficiaries turned up for coronavirus vaccinationin Andhra Pradesh on the second day on Sunday, but that wasthe highest in the country.
According to data released by the Health Department, only13,041 healthcare workers got the COVID-19 vaccineadministered across the state against the targeted 27,233 forthe day.
Across the country, only over 17,000 people gotvaccinated in six states on Sunday.
Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said only twoadverse events following immunization were reported, one eachin Krishna and SPS Nellore districts, but there was nothingserious.
As per the health department data, in the first two days32,149 people got vaccinated against the target of 58,803.
Asked about the poor response, a health official said thenumbers would increase slowly.
''Vaccination is voluntary, so we can't forcibly bringpeople and give a shot,'' the official observed.
In AP, a total of 308 vaccination sessions were held inall 13 districts.
East Godavari topped the list with 1,959 beneficiariesgetting vaccinated and Krishna was at the bottom with 485.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- days32
- 149
- Health Department
- East Godavari
- Katamaneni Bhaskar
- Andhra Pradesh
- Krishna
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises to 19,42,136 with 3,282 new cases; 35 deaths take toll to 49,666: state health department.
Gujarat reports 715 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 2,47,228; four deaths push toll to 4,318: state health department.
Juliano Moreira: Google celebrates 149th birthday of pioneer of psychoanalysis in Brazil
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises to 19,69,114 with addition of 3,558 new cases; 34 deaths push toll to 50,061: state health department.
With 667 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 2,49,913; toll up to 4,332 as 3 more patients die: Health Department.