Bird flu: Maha govt starts helpline number to report unusual mortality of birds

In view of the spread of bird flu across Maharashtra, the State Animal Husbandry Department has started a toll-free helpline number for farmers to report any unusual mortality of birds.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 22:54 IST
Bird flu: Maha govt starts helpline number to report unusual mortality of birds
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the spread of bird flu across Maharashtra, the State Animal Husbandry Department has started a toll-free helpline number for farmers to report any unusual mortality of birds. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) in a release said that under the powers conferred under Prevention And Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, the state government has delegated all its requisite powers on District Collectors within their local jurisdiction for the eradication of avian influenza.

"Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department has started a toll-free helpline number for farmers to report any unusual mortality of birds. The state government has put requisite information on Avian Influenza in line with the revised Avian Influenza Action Plan 2021 for both, the departmental officials and the general public. As gathered, necessary notifications regarding "infected area", etc. to check the spread of the disease, have already been issued by the state," the FAHD release said. "Till 17th January 2021 cases of Avian Influenza have been confirmed in poultry at Central Poultry Development Organization (CPDO (WR), Mumbai of Maharashtra, and Kheda Road, in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh," the further release said.

Further, avian influenza has been confirmed in crows at Panna, Sanchi, Raisen, Balaghat, and in birds at Sheopur (crow, owl) and Mandsaur (swan, pigeon) districts of Madhya Pradesh; Bastar (crow, pigeon) and Dantewade (crow) districts of Chhattisgarh; crow samples from Haridwar and Lansdowne forest range of Uttarakhand. Additionally, in Delhi, Heron sample in Rohini has been tested positive for avian influenza.

In Maharashtra, RRTs has been deployed and culling of poultry birds is underway in all the affected epicentres including CPDO, Mumbai. Further, in Madhya Pradesh, RRTs have been deployed. Culling operation of poultry is continuing in the epicentres of Haryana. Today, samples tested from Rajasthan and Gujarat have been found negative for AI.

The central team formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites and conducting epidemiological studies. States have been requested to rethink their decisions to impose a ban on the sale of poultry and poultry products. "Consumption of well-cooked chicken and eggs is safe for humans. Further, consumers should not pay heed to baseless rumours that are unscientific and often lead to confusion. These adversely affect not only poultry and egg markets but also poultry and maize farmers, who are already affected by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown," the ministry said.

Following the advisories of the department, states are undertaking awareness generation activities through newspaper advertisements, social media platforms etc. Also, continuous efforts to generate awareness about avian influenza and how to deal with the situation is being shared among the general public through various media platforms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

