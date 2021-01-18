Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil COVID-19 death toll approaches 210,000 -health ministry

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 03:41 IST
Brazil COVID-19 death toll approaches 210,000 -health ministry

Brazil had 33,040 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 551 fatalities, the first day in six the death toll has been below 1,000, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The South American country has now registered 8,488,099 cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll has risen to 209,847, according to ministry data. It is the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italy calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

Italys foreign minister on Sunday called for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, after he was arrested on his return to Moscow.The arrest of Navalny on his arrival in Russia is a very serious matter, which concerns us. W...

England expands COVID-19 vaccination programme to more groups

England will launch the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Monday when it will start offering doses to people aged 70 and above and those who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus. The vaccinatio...

Samsung's Lee faces sentencing for bribery charge after four years of trials

A South Korean court will sentence Samsung Electronics Co Ltd heir Jay Y. Lee on a bribery charge on Monday, a ruling likely to have ramifications for his leadership of the tech giant as well as South Koreas views toward big business. If Le...

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend MAKESHIFT CENTRE BACKS A TESTAMENT TO LIVERPOOLS DEPTHManchester United missed a chance to snatch a smash-and-grab win at Liverpool but the champions underlined their depth as holding midfielde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021