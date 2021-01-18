Brazil COVID-19 death toll approaches 210,000 -health ministry

Brazil COVID-19 death toll approaches 210,000 -health ministryReuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 03:41 IST
Brazil had 33,040 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 551 fatalities, the first day in six the death toll has been below 1,000, the health ministry said on Sunday.
The South American country has now registered 8,488,099 cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll has risen to 209,847, according to ministry data. It is the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South American
- Brazil
- India
- health ministry
- United
ALSO READ
Brazil to import 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses, not yet approved for use
Brazil reports 17,341 new coronavirus cases, 293 more deaths
Brazil registers 293 more deaths from Covid-19
Sao Paulo's health secretariat says new UK coronavirus variant confirmed in Brazil
Giant vagina sculpture fuels culture wars in Brazil