Brazil to begin vaccination campaign on Monday afternoon
Brazil's Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said the federal government will distribute all vaccine doses it has available to the country's states on Monday afternoon. Vaccination by the states can start at 5 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Monday, Pazuello said in a statement.Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:39 IST
Brazil's Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said the federal government will distribute all vaccine doses it has available to the country's states on Monday afternoon.
Vaccination by the states can start at 5 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Monday, Pazuello said in a statement. The states asked the government to bring forward the roll-out of the only vaccine available, CoronaVac made by China's Sinovac Biotech and imported by Sao Paulo biomedical center Butantan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
