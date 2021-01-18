Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK says vaccine manufacturing is 'lumpy' but still on course for targets

Britain's vaccine rollout is limited by a "lumpy" manufacturing process affecting supplies of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca, but is on track to hit its targets, Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:16 IST
UK says vaccine manufacturing is 'lumpy' but still on course for targets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's vaccine rollout is limited by a "lumpy" manufacturing process affecting supplies of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca, but is on track to hit its targets, Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday. The United Kingdom, which has the world's fifth worst official death toll from COVID-19, is racing to be among the first major countries to vaccinate its population - seen as the best way to exit the pandemic and get the economy going again.

Britain has inoculated 3,857,266 people with a first dose and 449,736 with a second dose. On vaccines administered per 100 people, the United Kingdom is fourth in the world after Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Pfizer said on Friday it would temporarily reduce its deliveries to Europe of its vaccine against coronavirus infections while it upgrades its production capacity.

"There's bound to be delays. Any new manufacturing process has challenges at the outset. It is lumpy, it begins to stabilise and get better and better week in, week out," Zahawi told the BBC, adding that Pfizer was doing "really well". "They want to do more, which is why they're reconfiguring to add volume to the whole world...That could delay supply but I'm confident we can meet our target."

Britain aims to administer first doses of vaccine to 15 million people in the highest priority cohorts by mid-February. Pfizer said it was coordinating with the government to "work through the short-term impact of these changes to our January deliveries".

"We understand a change to deliveries has the potential to create uncertainty," a Pfizer spokeswoman said. "However, we can confirm the overall projected volumes of delivery to the UK remain the same for quarter one (January to March)." Zahawi told LBC radio that Britain was hoping for 2 million vaccines a week from AstraZeneca by the end of January but that those numbers would not be reached until mid February.

Last Wednesday, AstraZeneca's UK president said the firm would scale up to 2 million doses a week on or before the middle of February. A spokesman for AstraZeneca declined to comment further on Zahawi's latest guidance. VACCINE HOPES

Mass COVID-19 vaccines are seen as the best way to exit the pandemic, which has killed more than 2 million people worldwide, wiped out trillions of dollars in economic output and upended normal life for countless people. The United Kingdom is vaccinating 140 people per minute against COVID-19 on average.

"It is going well, we're vaccinating on average 140 people, that's first jab, literally a minute. That's the average so some areas are doing better," Zahawi told Sky. Britain is currently rolling out the vaccine to the most vulnerable first, starting with those who are in care homes or over 80 years of age. In areas where a majority of over 80s have been offered a vaccine, letters are going out to the over 70s and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

Zahawi said a 24-hour vaccine offering would begin to be piloted in London by the end of the month. Essential workers such as teachers, the police and shop assistants could move to the top of the list for a vaccine once all those over 50 have been offered a shot, Zahawi said.

"Teachers, police officers, shop workers, those who through no fault of their own other than the work that they do may come into contact with the virus in much greater volume, should be top of the list," Zahawi told Times Radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks replies on report of high-powered committee on Chardham project

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the parties to file their replies or objections, if any, on the report filed by the high-powered committee, monitoring the Chardham highway project on the widening of the roads up to Indo-China border in Ut...

I-League: Real Kashmir set sights on grabbing maximum points against Delhi

After beating Chennai City FC 2-0 in their previous match, Real Kashmir FC will aim to build on their winning momentum, grabbing maximum points, when they lock horns against fourth-placed Sudeva Delhi FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on ...

2 Syrians charged with terrorism over army officer's killing

Two Syrians have been charged in Germany for alleged links to a terrorist organisation on suspicion they were involved in the killing of an army officer in their homeland in 2012, prosecutors said Monday.Khedr AK was charged with membership...

WIDER IMAGE-Trump sought the world's attention and got it. Now the White House reality show ends

A red tie, often tied too long. A raised fist, often held high to a supportive crowd. A scowling face. A raised voice. President Donald Trump never hid how he felt. His words and body language made his thoughts clear.For more than four year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021