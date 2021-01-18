Left Menu
Czech foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus

The Czech Republic has seen one of Europe's highest rates of infections and deaths from the COVID-19 illness in past weeks. The government is expected to ask the parliament this week for a further extension of a state of emergency - a framework for most of its anti-epidemic measures such as limits on free movement or closing non-essential services and shops.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Monday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Petricek, 39, the fourth government minister to contract the virus, said he felt tired but had no severe symptoms. He cancelled planned meetings except for those online.

"Take care, take care for your close ones. I wish strong health to everyone," Petricek said in a statement via a spokeswoman. The Czech Republic has seen one of Europe's highest rates of infections and deaths from the COVID-19 illness in past weeks.

The government is expected to ask the parliament this week for a further extension of a state of emergency - a framework for most of its anti-epidemic measures such as limits on free movement or closing non-essential services and shops. The country of 10.7 million has reported 891,852 cases of the infection and 14,449 deaths as of Jan. 18.

