COVID: 7 more deaths, 140 new cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:28 IST
COVID: 7 more deaths, 140 new cases in Punjab
Seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab, bringing the death toll to 5,509, while 140 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,70,729 on Monday, according to a medical bulletin.

The state has 2,458 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

Among fresh cases in the state, Mohali reported 34 new cases, Amritsar 18 and Jalandhar 15.

A total of 278 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 1,62,762, the bulletin said.

Eleven critical patients are on ventilator support while 57 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 42,49,101 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

