Czech Republic confirms detection of UK variant of coronavirus - CTK news agency

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:53 IST
The Czech Republic has confirmed the detection of the new, more transmissible variant of coronavirus first found in Britain, news agency CTK quoted the National Institute of Public Health as saying on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the institute was not immediately available for comment.

