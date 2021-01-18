Left Menu
'Ashamed' of women who 'throw' away child if it's a daughter: Anandiben Patel

Condemning the bias against the girl child, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said she is ashamed of women who carry a child in their womb for nine months and throw it away if its a daughter.She was addressing a gathering of village heads, women, and farmers at an event in Banke Tara village here.I am ashamed of women who carry a child in their womb for nine months and throw it away if its a daughter.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:49 IST
Condemning the bias against the girl child, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said she is ''ashamed'' of women who carry a child in their womb for nine months and ''throw'' it away if it's a daughter.

She was addressing a gathering of village heads, women, and farmers at an event in Banke Tara village here.

''I am ashamed of women who carry a child in their womb for nine months and throw it away if it's a daughter. Even God will not forgive such mothers,'' Patel said.

''My daughter is raising one such child who is now a student of class 10 and a football player,'' she said.

On the Centre's Swachh Bharat Mission, Patel said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi wielded the broom people followed him and started cleaning their areas.

A leader's working style has an impact on people, she said.

During her address, the governor advocated the use of biofertilizers for people's health.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Patel advised people to remain cautious.

Even today, three to four new patients are being found in every district. In such a scenario, it is important for people to wear masks so that they don't get infected or pass on the infection to others, she said.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded four COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in over six months, which took the death toll to 8,580 while 379 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 5,96,904, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

