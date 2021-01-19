Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covishield not to be taken by people severely allergic to any of its ingredients: Serum Institute

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 12:11 IST
Covishield not to be taken by people severely allergic to any of its ingredients: Serum Institute
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

People who are severely allergic to any ingredient of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' are advised not to take it, Serum Institute of India said.

According to the fact sheet for the vaccine recipient by the Serum Institute of India, one should not get the Covishield vaccine if the person had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine.

The ingredients of Covishield vaccine are ''L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection,'' Serum Institute said.

The fact sheet for the vaccine recipient on the website of the vaccine major is to help the recipient understand the risks and benefits of the Covishield vaccine.

The vaccine maker also said that the vaccine recipient should also tell the healthcare provider about all the medical conditions before getting the Covishield vaccine including, ''if you have ever had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) after any drug, food, any vaccine or any ingredients of Covishield vaccine''.

The recipients should also mention to the healthcare provider, if they have fever, if they have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner and also if they are immuno-compromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system, it added.

The fact sheet also says that if a person is pregnant or plans to become pregnant or is breastfeeding she should tell the healthcare provider before taking the jab.

The vaccine recipient should also mention to the healthcare provider if ''you have received another COVID-19 vaccine,'' Serum Institute said.

According to the Union health ministry, a total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries had been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country till 5 pm on Monday and 580 adverse events following immunisation were reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases shoot up in Lakshadweep islands

The number of COVID-19 cases soaredto 14 in Lakshadweep islands, which remained insulated fromthe attack of deadly virus till Monday, since the outbreak ofthe pandemic in the country nearly a year ago.A day after the first coronavirus case ...

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM on reports of Chinese village in Arunachal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh.Remember his promise - Mai desh jhukne nahi dunga Will not l...

Russia reports 21,734 new coronavirus cases, 586 deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported 21,734 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,281 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,612,800.Authorities said 586 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 66,623. ...

Iran kicks off ground forces drill on coast of Gulf of Oman

Irans military kicked off a ground forces drill on Tuesday along the coast of the Gulf of Oman, state TV reported, the latest in a series of snap exercises that the country is holding amid escalating tensions over its nuclear program and Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021