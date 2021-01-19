Jharkhand reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tallymounted to 1,17,786 on Tuesday as 100 more people testedpositive for the infection, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 1,054 afterfour more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

Ranchi district registered the highest number of freshcases at 44, followed by East Singhbhum (17) and Dhanbad(eight).

Jharkhand now has 1,190 active cases, while 1,15,542people have been cured of the disease so far, the officialsaid.

The state has tested 10,484 samples for COVID-19 inthe last 24 hours, he added.

Meanwhile, 2,964 health workers were vaccinated at 48centres in the state on Monday, another health official said.

Eight of them exhibited symptoms of Adverse EffectFlowing Immunisation (AEFI) but none required hospitalisation,he said.

A total of 3,200 health workers were vaccinated on thefirst day of the nationwide immunisation drive on Saturday.

Principal Secretary of Health Department, NitinKulkarni, said that 1.4 lakh health workers who have beenregistered on the Co-Win application will be vaccinated.

