Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-01-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 12:20 IST
Jharkhand reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tallymounted to 1,17,786 on Tuesday as 100 more people testedpositive for the infection, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 1,054 afterfour more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

Ranchi district registered the highest number of freshcases at 44, followed by East Singhbhum (17) and Dhanbad(eight).

Jharkhand now has 1,190 active cases, while 1,15,542people have been cured of the disease so far, the officialsaid.

The state has tested 10,484 samples for COVID-19 inthe last 24 hours, he added.

Meanwhile, 2,964 health workers were vaccinated at 48centres in the state on Monday, another health official said.

Eight of them exhibited symptoms of Adverse EffectFlowing Immunisation (AEFI) but none required hospitalisation,he said.

A total of 3,200 health workers were vaccinated on thefirst day of the nationwide immunisation drive on Saturday.

Principal Secretary of Health Department, NitinKulkarni, said that 1.4 lakh health workers who have beenregistered on the Co-Win application will be vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases shoot up in Lakshadweep islands

The number of COVID-19 cases soaredto 14 in Lakshadweep islands, which remained insulated fromthe attack of deadly virus till Monday, since the outbreak ofthe pandemic in the country nearly a year ago.A day after the first coronavirus case ...

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM on reports of Chinese village in Arunachal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh.Remember his promise - Mai desh jhukne nahi dunga Will not l...

Russia reports 21,734 new coronavirus cases, 586 deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported 21,734 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,281 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,612,800.Authorities said 586 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 66,623. ...

Iran kicks off ground forces drill on coast of Gulf of Oman

Irans military kicked off a ground forces drill on Tuesday along the coast of the Gulf of Oman, state TV reported, the latest in a series of snap exercises that the country is holding amid escalating tensions over its nuclear program and Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021