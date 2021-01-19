Indonesia reports record daily rise in coronavirus deaths

Indonesia reported a record daily increase of 308 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the total deaths in the country to 26,590, data from the country's health ministry showed.

The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 10,365 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 927,380.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

