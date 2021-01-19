Left Menu
High-dose blood thinners may harm COVID-19 patients

This comes after recent evidence from a large randomised controlled clinical trial - a collaboration of three international groups - revealed that high-dose compared to low-dose blood thinners did not help critically ill ICU patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:00 IST
Patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms may develop extensive blood clotting, which can cause serious health problems and death. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Health has warned that high-dose blood thinners may harm critically ill COVID-19 patients.

This comes after recent evidence from a large randomised controlled clinical trial - a collaboration of three international groups - revealed that high-dose compared to low-dose blood thinners did not help critically ill ICU patients.

"This new evidence also suggests that high-dose blood thinners may harm critically ill patients. Because of these findings, the trial oversight committees have recommended stopping further enrolment of critically ill patients to the trial," said the department in a statement.

However, no data is available yet to review these findings.

"The clinical trial design is strong and the National Essential Medicines List sub-committee on COVID-19 recommends against the use of high-dose blood thinners in critically ill patients with COVID-19," said the department.

Patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms may develop extensive blood clotting, which can cause serious health problems and death. "For this reason, many guidelines, including the South African guidelines have recommended the use of blood thinners (usually low-molecular-weight heparin) for all hospitalised patients with COVID-19," reads the statement.

Blood thinners can be given in two different doses: low-dose to reduce the risk of blood clots developing and high-dose to treat blood clots that have already developed.

"The risk of bleeding is a lot higher with high-dose blood thinners. High-dose blood thinners have been recommended for the most severely ill COVID-19 patients, even if there is no proof that blood clots have formed because it is difficult to exclude small blood clots," the department said.

In the absence of contraindications, low-dose blood thinners are still recommended for all hospitalised patients, as recommended in the rapid review3 and Standard Treatment Guidelines and Essential Medicines List.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

Those who want to join BJP can leave but we will not bow our heads before saffron party: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at Purulia rally.

Those who want to join BJP can leave but we will not bow our heads before saffron party TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at Purulia rally.

JEE Mains 2021: Education Ministry waives off 75 pc in Class 12 eligibility criteria

By Amit Kumar Ministry of Education has decided to waive off for the academic year 2021-22, the minimum 75 per cent marks that candidates need to score in their class 12 exams to be eligible for NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other Central Funded Te...

Farmer leaders remain steadfast on R-Day tractor rally

Farmer leaders on Tuesday after a meeting with top police officials of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana said they are standing firm on their decision to go ahead with their tractor rally inside Delhi on Republic Day.Police top brass who att...

Swiss gov't urges voters to reject burqa ban in March referendum

The Swiss government recommended on Tuesday that voters reject a proposal in a planned March 7 referendum to ban full facial coverings such as burqas and niqabs worn by some Muslim women, saying the move would hurt tourism.Under Switzerland...
