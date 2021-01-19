Left Menu
COVID-19 vaccination drive underway in Bengal on day 3

The COVID-19 immunisation drivefor frontline healthcare workers is underway at 207 centres inWest Bengal on the third day of the exercise on Tuesday evenas glitches were reported in the Co-WIN portal, a seniorofficial of the health department said.Those who received texts for the inoculation reachedthe respective centres at around 9 am, he said.''We have set no target. Our vaccination will continueas per registration of the beneficiaries. The Co-WIN portal isgiving trouble and we are doing it manually,'' he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:55 IST
The COVID-19 immunisation drivefor frontline healthcare workers is underway at 207 centres inWest Bengal on the third day of the exercise on Tuesday evenas glitches were reported in the Co-WIN portal, a seniorofficial of the health department said.

Those who received texts for the inoculation reachedthe respective centres at around 9 am, he said.

''We have set no target. Our vaccination will continueas per registration of the beneficiaries. The Co-WIN portal isgiving trouble and we are doing it manually,'' he said.

The Co-WIN app has been created by the Centre formanaging registration for the vaccination.

Till Monday, 29,817 frontline workers wereadministered shots in West Bengal, he said.

At least 28 Adverse Event Following Immunisation(AEFI) cases were reported from different parts of the state.

Asked about the health condition of the three womenwho have been hospitalised after receiving the vaccine, theofficial said, ''They are under observation and responding wellto the treatment. Our doctors are monitoring them''.

