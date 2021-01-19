Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's second vaccine '100% effective', watchdog tells media

A candidate COVID-19 vaccine known as EpiVacCorona, Russia's second to be registered, proved "100% effective" in early-stage trials, Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has told local media. The data, based on Phase I and II trials, were released before the start of a larger Phase III trial which would normally involve thousands of participants and a placebo group as a comparison.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:17 IST
Russia's second vaccine '100% effective', watchdog tells media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A candidate COVID-19 vaccine known as EpiVacCorona, Russia's second to be registered, proved "100% effective" in early-stage trials, Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has told local media.

The data, based on Phase I and II trials, were released before the start of a larger Phase III trial which would normally involve thousands of participants and a placebo group as a comparison. "The effectiveness of the vaccine is made up of its immunological effectiveness and preventative effectiveness," the TASS news agency reported, citing Rospotrebnadzor.

"According to results of the first and second phases of clinical trials, the immunological effectiveness of the EpiVacCorona vaccine is 100%." The Phase I and II studies tested the safety, side-effects and immunogenicity of the potential vaccine in 100 people aged 18-60, according to the state trials register.

Typically early-stage vaccine tests on humans are based on blood readings showing an immune response in participants who have not been exposed to the virus, while the results of larger late-stage trials are based on actual infections suffered by participants in their normal lives. Russia began testing EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November.

Earlier that month, Moscow said its other approved vaccine, Sputnik V, was 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 based on interim results. Russia has said it can inoculate 60% of its population against COVID-19 this year, and although the Sputnik V vaccine has been readily available in Moscow, the rollout across the country has been slow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered mass vaccinations to start this week. EpiVacCorona will be used in mass vaccinations from March, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told the Interfax news agency.

Russia has reported 3,612,800 coronavirus cases, the world's fourth-highest total. Its death toll from the virus stands at 66,623.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs profit more than doubles on underwriting, trading boost

Goldman Sachs Group Inc dwarfed Wall Street estimates as its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, powered by another blowout performance at its trading business and a surge in fees from underwriting a series of blockbuster IPOs. Revenue...

NCP chief, Maha CM to take part in protest against farm laws

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar will take part in aprotest to be staged here in support of the farmers agitatingagainst Centres three new farm laws on borders of New Delhi,state Minister Nawab Malik...

Pandemic could be WHO's Chernobyl moment, review panel says

The COVID-19 pandemic could be the catalyst for much-needed reform of the World Health Organisation just as the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986 forced urgent changes at the U.N. nuclear agency, a co-chair of an independent review panel s...

C'garh; Over 40 mynas found dead, samples sent for tests

Over 40 mynas were found dead inneighbouring Bijapur district and samples have been sent foravian influenza tests, a government official said on Tuesday.The carcasses of the birds were found near a securityforces camp in Naimed area over th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021