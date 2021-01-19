Senior doctor dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata

A senior doctor died of COVID-19in the city on Tuesday, taking the total number of medicalpractitioners succumbing to the virus in West Bengal to 92, anofficial of the health department said.

Dr Jadav Chatterjee (64), head of the anatomydepartment in Kolkata Medical College and Hospital and formerprincipal of the institution, died of post-Covidcomplications, he said.

Meanwhile, veteran Bengali actress Lily Chakrabortytested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation.

The 79-year-old actress was having fever sinceSaturday, the official said.

