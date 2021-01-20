Left Menu
France reports 23,608 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday and 19,752 last Tuesday, while admissions to intensive care units continued to rise. Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier the coronavirus was still circulating at a "worrying" level in France, but stopped short of recommending a third national lockdown.

20-01-2021
France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday and 19,752 last Tuesday, while admissions to intensive care units continued to rise.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier the coronavirus was still circulating at a "worrying" level in France, but stopped short of recommending a third national lockdown. Health ministry data also showed 656 people had died from the virus in hospitals, up from 403 on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 71,342, the world's seventh-highest.

The number of people in intensive care rose by 26 to 2,839 while the total number of patients hospitalised for the disease was down by 52 over 24 hours at 25,567. France's cumulative total of cases is fast approaching 3 million, the sixth-highest in the world.

Unlike Britain or Germany, France has so far stopped short of a third national lockdown. A nationwide curfew was brought forward to start at 6 p.m. from last Saturday, and authorities say it will remain in place for at least a fortnight.

