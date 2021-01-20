Left Menu
COVID-19: Active caseload slips below two lakh after nearly 7 months

New Delhi, Jan 20 PTI Indias COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below the 2-lakh mark after nearly 7 months and comprises just 1.86 per cent of the total infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.It said that 72 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal.Thirty-four states and UTs have less than 10,000 active cases.The active cases have fallen to 1,97,201.This is the lowest after 207 days.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

India's COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below the 2-lakh mark after nearly 7 months and comprises just 1.86 percent of the total infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

It said that 72 percent of the active cases are concentrated in Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal.

Thirty-four states and UTs have less than 10,000 active cases.

''The active cases have fallen to 1,97,201. This is the lowest after 207 days. The total active cases were 1,97,387 on June 27, 2020,'' the ministry underlined.

A total of 16,988 people have recovered in a span of 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 3,327 from the total active caseload, it said.

India's daily new cases are on a steady decline which has also contributed to the shrinkage in active caseload, it underscored.

''Globally, India has one of the lowest daily new confirmed COVID-19 cases per million population in the last 7 days,'' the ministry said.

As on January 20, 2021, a total of 6,74,835 beneficiaries have received the vaccination. In a span of 24 hours, 2,20,786 people were vaccinated across 3,860 sessions. A total of 11,720 sessions has been conducted so far.

The total recovered cases stand at 1.02 crore.

''The total recovered cases have crossed the active caseload by one crore a few days ago. The gap presently stands at 10,048,540,'' the ministry highlighted.

Over 80 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,516 newly recovered cases. A total of 4,296 people recovered in Kerala followed by 807 in Karnataka.

Over 79 percent of the new cases are concentrated in seven states and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 6,186. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,294 new cases.

There is also a steady decline in the number of daily fatalities which stands at 162 today.

Six states and UTs account for 71.6 percent of new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (50). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 26 and 11 daily deaths, respectively, the ministry said.

