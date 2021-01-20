Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's COVID-19 vaccinations top 1 mln in first week -health ministry

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:22 IST
Turkey's COVID-19 vaccinations top 1 mln in first week -health ministry

Turkey has vaccinated more than 1 million people in the first week of its nationwide rollout of COVID-19 shots developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The programme was launched last Thursday, starting with health workers and then including the elderly. More than 600,000 people were vaccinated in the first two days but the pace has slowed since then to around 100,000 people per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MINI India Delivers 512 Cars in 2020 With a Remarkable Growth of 34 Percent in Q4

Enhanced digitalization in customer journey creates a unique brand experienceGurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire IndiaMINI India has delivered a strong performance of 512 cars in calendar year 2020 January December. Withstanding the cu...

Gadkari stresses upon making public transport people friendly, safe, pollution-free

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has stressed upon the need for making the public transport people friendly, safe, affordable, accessible, cost-effective and pollution-free. Addressing the 40th Meeting of Transport Development Council last even...

Issue of proposed tractor rally in executive domain, says SC; Centre withdraws plea

The issue of the proposed tractor rally on the Republic day by farmers protesting against the new farms laws is in executive domain, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday after which the Centre withdrew its plea seeking an injunction against ...

Ministers extend Guruparab wishes to farmer leaders; Unions raise NIA summons issue at 10th round of talks

The government on Wednesday offered to amend the three contentious farm laws at their 10th round of talks with protesting unions but farmer leaders stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of the Acts and also raised the issue of NIA not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021