COVID-19 vaccines safe, beneficiaries need not fear: Tope

Maharashtra Health MinisterRajesh Tope on Wednesday said COVID-19 vaccines - Covaxin andCovishield - are completely safe and people need not have anyfear about getting inoculated.

Speaking to reporters, he said the two vaccines havebeen approved by the drug control authority and cleared byscientists.

''These two vaccines are completely safe. It is wrongto make assumptions about their adverse effects,'' Tope said,adding that the vaccines have been authorised for emergencyuse.

He admitted that beneficiaries are confused aboutgetting the vaccine and many of them are not turning up to getthe jab as they are waiting to see the vaccine's reaction onothers.

''We will counsel beneficiaries with proper informationand educate them. They need not have any fear about gettinginoculated,'' Tope said.

''No severe problems have been witnessed so far inbeneficiaries who have taken the vaccine in the state,'' hesaid.

At least 52.68 per cent of the targeted beneficiarieswere administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across 274 centres inthe state, as the inoculation drive resumed after two days onTuesday.

The vaccination drive was suspended for two days dueto technical glitches in the Co-WIN application, the ITplatform developed by the Union government to implement andmanage the inoculation process.

The vaccine application had faced some technicalissued, the minister said, adding that a system upgradation isbeing done.

The minister further said he will be sending videomessages about the vaccines to healthcare workers who haveregistered for the drive.

''Don't go by the percentage. The vaccination drivewill be held four days a week Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday andSaturday. The numbers will rise,'' Tope said.

The minister said that the report on the Bhandarahospital fire will be submitted later in the day.

At least 10 infants were killed in the blaze thaterupted at Bhandara district hospital on January 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)