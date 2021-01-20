Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to provide 1 mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal: Minister

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:36 IST
India to provide 1 mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India will provide one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal under grant assistance, the Minister for Health and Population said here on Wednesday.

The first installment of the vaccines will be shipped on Thursday, according to Minister for Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathi.

The Indian government has provided one million COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal under grant assistance, he said during a press conference.

In the first phase, the vaccines will be administered to frontline health workers, employees and security personnel, according to the minister.

Nepal last week gave a conditional approval to use Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Tripathi thanked the government of India for the grant assistance and expressed hope that Nepal will get necessary help from the southern neighbour in purchasing more vaccines in the coming days to meet the country's requirements.

Nepal's coronavirus caseload has reached 268,310 while 1,975 people have died.

India on Tuesday said it will send COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday and supplies to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius will commence after confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances.

Bhutan and Maldives the on Wednesday became the first two countries to receive COVID-19 vaccines sent by India under grants assistance in sync with its 'neighbourhood first' policy.

India has already rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.

While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, the Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.

India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries to help them deal with the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SBI executes inter-bank money market transactions linked to SOFR

State Bank of India on Wednesday said it has executed two inter-bank short term money market transactions with pricing linked to secured overnight financing rate SOFR.SOFR is an identified replacement for USD LIBOR London Inter-Bank Offered...

DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on newsprint for 5 yrs

The commerce ministrys investigation arm DGTR has recommended the imposition of antidumping duty on newsprint, used in the printing of newspapers, from six countries, including Australia and Canada for five years, to guard domestic manufact...

Italian police find stolen copy of Leonardo 'Salvator Mundi'

Italian police have recovered a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vincis 16th century Salvator Mundi painting of Jesus Christ that was stolen from a Naples church during the pandemic without the priests even realizing it was gone.The discove...

Academician Sanjiv Mittal appointed new VC of Odisha varsity

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lalon Wednesday appointed eminent academician Sanjiv Mittal asthe new vice chancellor of Sambalpur University, an officialnotification here said.Mittal will function as the VC of Sambalpur Universityfor a period of f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021