PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:19 IST
Total 7.86 lakh healthcare workers got COVID-19 vaccine jabs till Wednesday 6 pm: Centre

In total 7.86 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till the evening of the fifth day of the nationwide immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

It also said that on Wednesday, 1,12,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm across 20 states and Union Territories, while adding the final report would be completed by late in the night.

''The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has touched 7,868,42 (till 6 pm Wednesday) through 14,119 sessions, as per the provisional report,'' the ministry said.

As many as 2,353 vaccination sessions were held on Wednesday till 6 pm.

The total number of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated till 6 pm on Wednesday include 22,548 in Andhra Pradesh, 38 in Bihar, 262 in Kerala, 36,211 in Karnataka, 16,261 in Maharashtra, 6,731 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,834 in Tamil Nadu and 2,296 in West Bengal, according to the provisional report.

On the fifth day of the vaccination drive, 82 adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) have been reported till 6 pm, the health ministry said.

Ten cases of AEFI -- four in Delhi, two in Karnataka, and one each in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal -- have required hospitalisation so far, additional secretary in the Union Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said.

Out of the four hospitalised AEFI cases in Delhi, three have been discharged and one is under observation at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. In Uttarakhand, one AEFI case has been discharged, he said. In Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, one case each of AEFI has been discharged. Of the two hospitalised AEFI case in Karnataka, one has been discharged and the other is under observation at Chitradurga district hospital. One in West Bengal is under observation at Sub-Divisional Hospital at Jangipura in Murshidabad district.

On the four deaths reported, one each from Uttar Pradesh and Telangana and two from Karnataka, the official said in case of the death from Moradabad in UP, post mortem confirmed cardio-pulmonary disease and is not related to vaccination.

About the death reported from Bellary in Karnataka, post mortem suggested myocardial infarction and it is not related to vaccination. The other death reported in Shivamoga is also a suspected case of myocardial infarction not related to immunisation, Agnani said.

In case of another death reported from Nirmal in Telangana, post mortem is going on, he said, adding, ''There has been no case of serious/severe adverse event attributable to COVID-19 vaccination till date.'' About the enhancements done in the CO-WIN software, the additional secretary said a new feature 'allot beneficiary' in 'ongoing session' has been added to allow maximum possible number of beneficiaries in each session and better coverage.

But only pre-registered beneficiary in the database can be added to the session as additional beneficiary over and above the scheduled number of beneficiaries. Also, a person's name can be searched in the database by mobile number.

''We have also said that provisional certificate should be given after first dose and final certificate after second dose,'' he said. Agnani further said that district magistrates and district immunisation officers have been advised to hold daily review meetings with the session site and cold chain point for taking feedback about overall day's progress, session planning and scheduling for forthcoming days and week among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

