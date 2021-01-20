Left Menu
45 healthcare workers administered COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:20 IST
Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) As many as 45 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, a health official said.

On Saturday, 1,536 members of the medical fraternity got the vaccine shots, while 3,299 people received the jabs on Monday and 232 on Tuesday, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

With this, the total number of vaccinated healthcare workers in the hill state has risen to 5,112, he added.

Jindal said the target for Wednesday was 48 and the turnout was 93.8 per cent.

No adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) was reported in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, he added.

Three AEFI cases were reported on Saturday while 17 cases were recorded on Monday. PTI DJI TIRTIR

