Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile regulator greenlights Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The emergency approval, which comes after trial data in Brazil raised questions over the vaccine's true efficacy, would cover inoculations with just over 10 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine for Chileans over the age of 18. Ten members of the Public Health Institute's advisory board approved the vaccine roll-out, while two voted against it and one abstained.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:35 IST
Chile regulator greenlights Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chile's health regulator approved the emergency roll-out of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, clearing the way for the Andean country to move up a gear in its inoculation effort against the virus. The emergency approval, which comes after trial data in Brazil raised questions over the vaccine's true efficacy, would cover inoculations with just over 10 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine for Chileans over the age of 18.

Ten members of the Public Health Institute's advisory board approved the vaccine roll-out, while two voted against it and one abstained. The two medical experts who voted against said they wanted to see more data on the vaccine trials. Heriberto Garcia, director of the Public Health Institute (ISP), said "very encouraging" data from late-stage trials and the ISP's own investigations suggested CoronaVac was a "safe and effective vaccine to fight the pandemic".

"It is proven as a vaccine that prevents hospitalizations and severe iterations of this disease," he said. Chile paid $3.5 million to host a clinical trial of the Sinovac vaccine and has ordered 60 million doses to be administered to its 18 million-strong population over three years.

A delivery around 2 million Sinovac doses was expected as early as Monday, the science ministry told Reuters. TRIAL DATA

The Sinovac vaccine has already been approved and is being rolled out in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia. Data from the drug's late-stage clinical trial in Brazil earlier this month sparked concern among some other potential buyers after it showed the vaccine was 50.4% effective at preventing symptomatic infections, including "very mild" cases. Previously released data said CoronaVac showed 78% efficacy against "mild-to-severe" cases.

The ISP said data from the Chilean CoronaVac trial was not yet available, but it had weighed data from trials in other countries. The regulator sent two inspectors to the Sinovac factory in Beijing in November. Chile became the first country in South America to start vaccinating against COVID-19 with the arrival of 10,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Christmas Eve. Since then, the country has taken delivery a total of 154,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The latest batch of 43,875 doses was delivered to Chile from Belgium early on Wednesday morning, despite the drugmaker last week saying there would delivery delays from its European hub. Chile has so far inoculated 29,368 people with one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, largely health workers and lately also pensioners, and 8,360 have received the second dose, according to health ministry figures.

Chile's ISP is also weighing approval of AstraZeneca's vaccine for emergency use - Chile has already ordered 14.4 million doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Centre stubborn over farm laws: Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the farm laws, accusing it of being stubborn and not ready to listen to anyone.Our MPs are protesting over the laws for the past several weeks but the...

Tennis-Two new ATP 250 events added to 2021 calendar

The mens ATP Tour on Wednesday added two new ATP 250 events in Singapore and Spain to the 2021 calendar to increase playing opportunities that have been curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. An indoor hardcourt event in Singapore will be held...

Biden's presidency begins as Trump's ended - with sharp focus on immigration

Within hours of being sworn in as president on Wednesday, Joe Biden will announce an immigration bill that would open a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the United States unlawfully, a sharp contrast to the policies of outg...

FACTBOX-What's in Biden's immigration bill proposal?

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to send an immigration reform bill to Congress on Wednesday, the first day of his administration. If passed, it would be the largest legislative overhaul of the U.S. immigration system in decades.Here ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021