549 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more fatalities in TN

Tamil Nadu logged 549 new COVID-19cases and nine more fatalities on Wednesday, taking the totalinfection count to 8,32,415 and the toll to 12,290, the healthdepartment said.

Recoveries continued to outnumber the new infections with713 people getting discharged, as the total number of thosecured so far rose to 8,14,811, a bulletin said.

The number of active cases continued its decline andstood at 5,314.

As many as 60,429 samples were tested in the last 24hours, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to1,53,91,518.

Of the new cases reported, the state capital logged 150infections, while the rest were scattered across otherdistricts. The city has so far reported 4,076 deaths As many as 21 districts added new cases in singledigits, while 31 reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

All the deceased had morbidities or chronic illness.

Seven of those who tested positive on Wednesday werereturnees from various destinations, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the government said 7,762 beneficiaries wereadministered COVID-19 vaccine today and 33,670 people on thepriority list, including health workers, had been inoculatedsince the January 16 launch of the vaccination drive.

The vaccination drive on Wednesday was carried out in165 session sites. Covishield vaccine was given to 7,614people and Covaxin to 148, a release from the department ofpublic health and preventive medicine said.

No AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) wasreported from anywhere in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said the statereceived 5.08 lakh doses of vaccine from the Centre onWednesday.

''Already Tamil Nadu has received 5.56 lakh doses ofvaccine from the Centre. Today we received 5.08 lakh doses.

We have identified six lakh health care personnel (whoare on priority list) to administer the vaccine,'' he toldreporters.

The government now has a stock of 10.64 lakh doses,including both Covishield and Covaxin, he said.

The minister said private health care providers wereknocking on the doors of the government, seeking approval toto vaccinate beneficiaries.

