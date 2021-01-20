Brazil health institute expects supplies for 11 million more CoronaVac doses by Feb 10

Brazil health institute expects supplies for 11 million more CoronaVac doses by Feb 10Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:29 IST
Brazilian public health institute Butantan expects supplies for 11 million additional doses of China's CoronaVac vaccine by Feb. 10, its director said on Wednesday in Sao Paulo.
Butantan Director Dimas Covas said about 5,400 liters of active ingredients, enough to fill and finish some 5.4 million doses, would arrive this month and the remaining supplies would arrive by Feb. 10.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
