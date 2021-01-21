Left Menu
West Bengal reports 409 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 00:24 IST
West Bengal reported 409 newCOVID-19 cases on Wednesday and six more deaths, as per abulletin issued by the Health Department.

The toll rose to 10,080 with the new fatalities, itsaid.

The state has so far reported 5,66,482 cases ofCOVID-19.

During the day, 509 more people recovered from thedisease.

The positivity rate is at 7.33 per cent with 27,104samples tested for COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours.

There are 6,675 active cases in the state at present.

Two persons died in Kolkata, while one death each wasreported from North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri andNadia.

North 24 Parganas reported the highest of 109 newcases, followed by Kolkata at 89.

