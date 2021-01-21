Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxford scientists preparing vaccine versions to combat emerging virus variants -The Telegraph

Oxford scientists are preparing to rapidly produce new versions of their vaccine to combat emerging more contagious COVID-19 variants discovered in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday. The team behind the vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc is undertaking feasibility studies to reconfigure the technology, the newspaper https://bit.ly/3o1DNRf said, citing a confirmation from Oxford University.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 05:00 IST
Oxford scientists preparing vaccine versions to combat emerging virus variants -The Telegraph

Oxford scientists are preparing to rapidly produce new versions of their vaccine to combat emerging more contagious COVID-19 variants discovered in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The team behind the vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc is undertaking feasibility studies to reconfigure the technology, the newspaper https://bit.ly/3o1DNRf said, citing a confirmation from Oxford University. The scientists were working on estimating how quickly they could reconfigure their ChAdOx vaccine platform, the report said.

AstraZeneca deferred to Oxford for comment. An Oxford spokesman said the university is carefully assessing the impact of new variants on vaccine immunity and evaluating the processes needed for rapid development of adjusted COVID-19 vaccines if these should be necessary. Separately, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the nation's medicines regulator will be ready and able to give approval to new versions of COVID-19 vaccines designed to counter new variants of the coronavirus that may appear.

Recent laboratory tests have indicated that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE is likely to work against the UK variant spreading around the world. BioNTech has said it plans to publish a more detailed analysis of the likely effect of its vaccine on the South African variant within a few days.

AstraZeneca Plc, Moderna Inc and CureVac NV are also testing whether their respective shots will protect against the fast-spreading variants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders convene amid vaccine delays, virus variant fears

European Union leaders will on Thursday seek to address the coronavirus pandemics mounting challenges, from containing more infectious variants to the threat of border closures and the slow roll-out of vaccines across the bloc.The heads of ...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump. JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER YOSHIHIDE SUGA, IN A TWEETCongratulations to President JoeBiden and Vice President KamalaHarris o...

U.S. CDC reports 400,306 deaths from the coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Wednesday reported 24,135,690 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 153,106 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,297 to 400,306.The CDC repor...

China rescuers prepare escape route for trapped gold miners, one confirmed dead

Rescue teams on Wednesday drilled new holes down a gold mine in Chinas Shandong province, searching for more survivors after an explosion 10 days ago and preparing an escape passage for a group known to still be alive, state media reported....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021